    Newly launched Alfa Laval E-PowerPack converts waste heat into power, enabling energy savings and compliance

    By converting waste heat directly into electrical power, the Alfa Laval E‑PowerPack is a game-changing advance in marine sustainability, according to the company's release. An all-in-one unit for improving a vessel’s Energy Efficiency Index (EEDI/EEXI) and Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), it removes many tonnes of CO2 per year – and significantly lowers fuel costs.

    Waste heat is a readily available but under-utilized energy source on board. Heat in the engine exhaust gas accounts for 50% of the energy from combusted fuel, and there is additional heat to recover from steam and liquids. With the launch of the Alfa Laval E‑PowerPack, shipowners can put all these heat sources to work for savings and compliance with sustainability requirements.
     
    The E-PowerPack uses Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) technology to turn waste heat into clean electrical power. By means of a liquid-gas phase change, it can generate power from both high-temperature and low-temperature heat sources, ranging from engine exhaust gas at 550°C to jacket cooling water at 75°C. It is also a modular solution, allowing units with a net electrical output of up to 100 kW or 200 kW to be combined in a larger system.
     
    By producing power from waste heat, the E-PowerPack reduces fuel consumption and use of the auxiliary engines, which provides payback in as little as 2–3 years. The same reductions improve EEDI/EEXI and CII, making the E-PowerPack a simple way to protect long-term vessel profitability.
     
    As the marine industry continues to decarbonize, the E-PowerPack will play an even wider role. Because fuels like carbon-neutral methanol and carbon-free ammonia will be more expensive, shipowners will need savings to offset their higher costs. Moreover, solutions like the E‑PowerPack will be key to using these fuels at all.
     
    Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

    Alfa Laval’s innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. Alfa Laval has 17,900 employees. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 40.9 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

