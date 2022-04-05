2022 April 5 15:53

Port of Arles launches river container service

Image source: Port of Arles

River Port of Arles unloaded the first self-propelled barge which delivered 104 containers for Electrosteel, IAA PortNews correspondent reports from France. The batch of containers delivered from India numbers 416 units. They were transported to the port of Fos-sur-Mer by MSC and Greenmodal. For the final 50-kilometer long part of the delivery chain the latter opted for rivers instead of the roads. Four containerships of mixed river/sea class were deployed.



According to the Arles Chamber of Commerce which operates the port, the purpose of the new transport operation is to demonstrate environmental advantages of inland transport versus the road transport.



President of Arles Chamber of Commerce Stéphane Paglia says that transportation of 416 containers along the Rhone rive prevented involvement of 416 trucks, saved 5,200 liters of fuel and let decrease hazardous emissions.



Electrosteel, manufacturer of water supply and sanitation equipment, took the delivery of containers with cast iron pipes with total length of over 400 km. The unloading operation will last until April 13. Empty containers will be transported by barges to the port of Fos-sur-Mer since Electrosteel is currently the only client in the city to use inland transport for supply of components. Apart from pipes, Electrosteel is going to welcome 50 container with industrial goods in the near future.



Electrosteel provides equipment for water supply and water treatment companies as well as irrigation systems for France and other European countries.



Electrosteel CEO Siril Haang says the company is going to build a new facility for production of pipes from metal scrap, hence the future demand for the river terminal.



River Port of Arles used to handle only loose cargo. The new service is to facilitate the development of the regional economy, says Patrick de Carolis, Mayor of Arles.



The Port of Arles is the first multimodal port in the Rhone-Saone basin. It is a part of the Grand Gabarit water route which guarantees the dimensions required for ships of up to 3,000 tonnes in displacement. In 2021, the port handled 550,000 tonnes.