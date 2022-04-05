2022 April 5 14:40

Port Houston commits to carbon neutrality by 2050

Port Houston recently announced its goal to be carbon neutral in the next 30 years. Port officials plan to achieve a net-zero GHG footprint by 2050 by upgrading technology, improving infrastructure and equipment, and utilizing alternative fuels and clean energy sources, according to the company's release.

In addition to 72 ongoing initiatives, Port Houston recently launched a Sustainability Action Plan that includes 27 opportunities to lead, partner, or support sustainability initiatives. Over the next three years, Port Houston plans to install smart lighting at its facilities, improve gate efficiencies, improve navigation efficiencies and create 800 acres of new wildlife habitat. As part of the carbon neutrality action plan, Port Houston is also working toward eventually eliminating dockside emissions, transitioning trucks to low/no emissions vehicles, helping implement green shipping corridors as well as green marine and road fuels.

Port Houston reduced its carbon footprint by 55% from 2016 to 2021 and studies showed a 21% reduction in carbon footprint from 2013 to 2019 by Port Houston and the other varied operators who utilize the Channel.

About Port Houston

For more than 100 years, Port Houston has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals along the Houston Ship Channel, including the area’s largest breakbulk facility and two of the most efficient container terminals in the US. Port Houston is the advocate and a strategic leader for the Channel. The Houston Ship Channel complex and its more than 200 public and private terminals, collectively known as the Port of Houston, is the US’s largest port for waterborne tonnage.