2022 April 5 14:08

Maersk Drilling secures one-year multi-country commitment for drillship with Shell

Maersk Drilling has been awarded contracts with Shell for the provision of the 7th generation drillship Maersk Voyager for drilling services offshore multiple countries, according to the company's release. The contracts are expected to commence in April 2022, with a total firm duration of one year. The total contract value is approximately USD 107.5m, including a mobilisation fee, but excluding integrated services expected to be provided and potential performance bonuses. The contracts include an additional one-year option.



To support a strong operational performance in the campaigns, Maersk Drilling and Shell have agreed to implement the RigFlow solution delivered by Maersk Drilling subsidiary Horizon56. RigFlow standardises and digitalises the core workflows involved in well construction, including real-time exchange of information between onshore planning units, the offshore drilling teams, and the service companies supporting the operations.



Maersk Voyager is a high-spec ultra-deepwater drillship which was delivered in 2014.