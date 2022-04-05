2022 April 5 13:54

ABS publishes practical guidance on hybrid electric power at sea

ABS has added to its industry-leading series of maritime technical guidance with the publication of Practical Considerations for Hybrid Electric Power Systems Onboard Vessels, according to ABS's release.

The publication explores the different forms of Hybrid Electric Power Systems (HEPS) and offers practical insight into their application on board. It explores renewable energy sources, energy storage systems, battery management approaches, the potential for modeling and simulation, and the impact to port infrastructure as well as the regulatory landscape.



