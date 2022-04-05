2022 April 5 13:39

Remaining part of Vladivostok-Nakhodka-Vostochny Port highway not to be built from scratch

Photo by Igor Novikov, Primorsk Territory Government

The remaining part of Vladivostok-Nakhodka-Vostochny Port highway will not be built from scratch, according to the press center of Primorsk Territory Government citing Governor Oleg Kozhemyako.



According to the findings of the Accounts Chamber of the Russian Federation, it is not reasonable to implement the remaining phases of the project on construction of Vladivostok-Nakhodka-Vostochny Port highway requiring almost RUB 400 billion.



“First of all, that is because of enormous expenses needed for construction works between Bolshoy Kamen and Nakhodka, absence of design and solutions that could implement the works within the schedule,” said Oleg Kozhemyako.



The Governor emphasized that this highway is essential for the Primorye. Therefore, an optimal decision was made and approved by the Ministry of Transport: to conduct reconstruction of the existing highway.

The Ministry of Transport and Roads of the Primorsky Territory explains that the reconstruction will be performed on the road between Fokino and Novolitovsk and then via Nakhodka PDA up to Nakhodka.