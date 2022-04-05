2022 April 5 12:45

Maritime Labour Convention reaches 101 ratifications

As of 31 March 2022, 101 member States of the International Labour Organization (ILO) have ratified the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006 (MLC) as amended, according to a message from Dr Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, President of the World Maritime University (WMU). “This is an extraordinary achievement. I therefore wish to congratulate all the countries that have enabled this historic achievement. This is a clear endorsement by ILO member States of the importance of shipping and keeping the global supply chain open”, said WMU President adding that the MLC consolidates 68 out of 72 maritime labour instruments into one - a Bill of Rights for the world’s maritime workers. “It is a framework that creates a level playing field for Governments, seafarers and shipowners. It is a historic achievement for the global maritime community,” said Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry.

‍The MLC was adopted in 2006 and has since been amended three times. It is a living instrument enabling it to be amended through a facilitated amendment process, as well as keeping up with developments as they arise. At its core, it establishes minimum working and living standards for all seafarers working on ships flying the flags of ratifying countries. Prior to joining WMU, Dr Doumbia-Henry served as the Director of International Labour Standards Department at the ILO and was responsible for developing the MLC and remained responsible for it until she joined WMU in 2015.

Russia ratified MLC in 2012.