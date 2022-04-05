2022 April 5 10:31

MarineTech Conference at Singapore Maritime Week 2022 lays out plans to boost cybersecurity and strengthen resilience in Singapore

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) continues its push to develop industry-wide capabilities through strengthening R&D, piloting maritime technologies (MarineTech), and developing maritime cybersecurity capabilities to strengthen the industry’s resilience and capacities to handle disruptions.

Rebranded from the Singapore Maritime Technology Conference, the MarineTech Conference is held from 5 to 6 April 2022, and brings together global industry leaders and stakeholders to speak on key growth areas for investment, emerging technology trends, start-up showcases and demand outlook for maritime technology. Experts will also put forward a roadmap on developments in maritime cybersecurity, data analytics, and the latest applications for smart port and shipping automation. Two Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) between MPA and industry partners were also signed at the conference.

Titled ‘Charting the Way Forward’, the landscape report provides an overview of maritime additive manufacturing capabilities in Singapore, and shares learning points from previous trials and adoption processes. This is the first joint publication developed by MPA together with the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster and Singapore Shipping Association (SSA).

During the opening segment of the conference, SSA announced an MOU with MPA and seven industry partners – BW Maritime Pte Ltd, Eastport Maritime Pte Ltd, Ocean Network Express Pte Ltd, Orient Maritime Agencies Pte Ltd, Pacific Carriers Limited, Pacific International Lines Pte Ltd and Thome Ship Management Pte Ltd to strengthen cybersecurity capabilities of the maritime industry in Singapore.

MPA also announced the renewal of the MOU with JP at the MarineTech Conference, extending the collaboration for five years until 4 April 2027. This is the second renewal, with the first MOU establishing a partnership from Oct 2011 to Oct 2016, and the second MOU reaffirming the collaboration from Apr 2017 to Apr 2022.

With a programme budget of S$28 million, the latest MOU aims to enhance the resilience of JP as a next-generation multipurpose port, by focusing on collaboration across four broad themes: Automation and Mechanisation, Sustainability and Future Green Fuels, Digitalisation, and Safety and Security. This MOU is aligned with the refreshed Sea Transport Industry Transformation Map for Singapore to take active steps to bolster the sea transport sector and respond to global trends affecting the maritime sector.

The Sea Transport IDP for Ship Agency, Harbour Craft and Bunkering was first launched by MPA in 2020 to encourage digital transformation by companies, through a step-by-step guide on digital solutions to adopt at each stage of their growth. It is a joint initiative with Infocomm Media Development Authority, Enterprise Singapore and SkillsFuture Singapore as part of the SME Go Digital Programme.

The Sea Transport IDP has been expanded to include all subsectors in Sea Transport, such as ship chandlers, ship brokers, marine surveyors, ship management, and ship operators. MPA will also extend funding support for adoption of pre-approved digital solutions beyond 31 December 2022 to benefit eligible maritime companies on an ongoing basis. With the expansion, more than 3,000 SMEs in the Sea Transport subsectors will be eligible to apply for co-funding.