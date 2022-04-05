2022 April 5 10:09

Kalmar signs an agreement with Uwe Kleinwort GmbH to supply five Kalmar Gloria reachstackers with a lifting capacity of 45 tons

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement with Uwe Kleinwort GmbH to supply five Kalmar Gloria reachstackers with a lifting capacity of 45 tons. The order was booked in Cargotec’s Q1 2022 order intake, with delivery scheduled for Q4 of 2022, according to the company's release.

Uwe Kleinwort GmbH located in the Port of Hamburg in northern Germany. The company’s extensive rental equipment fleet includes Kalmar reachstackers, terminal tractors, forklift trucks and empty container handlers. This latest order follows an order of five Kalmar Gloria reachstackers placed in Q4/2021. These machines will be delivered to Uwe Kleinworth in May 2022.



