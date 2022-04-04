2022 April 4 17:58

R-FLOT Group wins competition for construction of two small cruise ships

Image source: R-FLOT Telegram channel State Transport Leasing Company

R-FLOT Group has won competition for construction of two small cruise ships, State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK), the customer, says on its Telegram channel.



The ships are intended for mixed sea/inland navigation.



The ship particulars: LOA – 31.95 m; BOA – 8.14 m; depth – 2.75 m; draft – 1.4 m; main engines 2×225 kW. Crew – 3, personnel – 3, passenger capacity – 240.



Established in 2006, R-FLOT Group offers services from design drafting to supply of ready products for sea and river fleet as well as for the defence industry. Key activities of R-FLOT are design engineering, manufacture of marine equipment and shipbuilding. The company numbers 200 employees.