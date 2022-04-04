2022 April 4 16:59

PortNews-TV offers video about Training Center of Marine Rescue Service

Training Center of FBI Marine Rescue Service (MRS) is among the major facilities for training of personnel for oil and gas companies operating on the Russian shelf. It is located not far from the center of Moscow. In March, IAA PortNews reporters were trained at MRS Training Center. New video of PortNews-TV tells about the training programmes for divers, seafarers and specialists of offshore platforms.



