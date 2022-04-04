2022 April 4 16:21

Russian Chamber of Shipping welcomes Nordic Engineering as its new member

The decision was made by of the general meeting of RCS members



On 23 March 2022, by the decision of the general meeting of Russian Chamber of Shipping, Nordic Engineering was admitted as RCS member, according to the company’s press release.



Nordic Engineering JSC is Russian company operating from 2009. The company specializes in designing seagoing ships for Russian customers according to the requirements of Russian classification societies. It also conducts the shipbuilding market analysis and offers comprehensive engineering services with the design based on ship basing site, are of navigation and operational specifics. Among additional services provided by Nordic Engineering is the audit of shipbuilding companies, supply of unique equipment for newbuids and support throughout the entire life cycle.



Nordic Engineering is one of the leaders in development of ship modernization designs. Over the recent two years the company has completed 6 concept designs, 3 detailed designs and 2 sets of design documentation.



Russian Chamber of Shipping is the only all-Russian industrial association of employers in the water transport segment. The key goals of RCS include protection and promotion of its members’ interests on the national and international levels, improving the image of Russian shipping, facilitation of sea and river fleet development and modernization. The key target of RCS is to create favorable conditions for the shipping business in Russia while ensuring safety of navigation.





