2022 April 4 13:22

Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight awarded the industry's first type approval for vessel end-to-end data infrastructure from DNV

World-leading classification society DNV has awarded Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight and its end-to-end data infrastructure and cybersecurity its D-INF(P) and Cyber secure SP1 certifications. With these certifications, Vessel Insight is the first solution to meet the D-INF(P) end-to-end requirements. In addition to D-INF(P), DNV has approved the infrastructure with additional cyber security requirements and achieved Cyber secure Essential (SP1) approval, according to DNV's release.



The Vessel Insight end-to-end solution data collection infrastructure is now type approved according to D-INF(P), which provides customers with the confidence of knowing that when they are collecting data from the ships automation system, navigation system and other sensors on board to optimize performance, the systems they are entrusting this data to have been assured to rigorous standards of the highest quality.



