  • 2022 April 4 12:45

    QMAG chooses Maersk ECO Delivery to reduce carbon footprint

    Queensland Magnesia(QMAG), a world leading supplier of magnesia products, became the first Oceania-based customer to choose Maersk ECO Delivery to reduce the company's carbon footprint in transportation. By joining efforts towards decarbonization, Maersk offers QMAG certified carbon neutral shipping based on sustainable biofuel, a solution to help QMAG to make progress towards its ambitious sustainability goals.

    QMAG has an ambitious climate strategy, and it is continuously exploring ways of improving its environmental footprint.

    Through innovation and collaboration with customers, technology providers and certification partners, Maersk ECO delivery provides direct carbon savings. Since its start in 2019, customer demand for Maersk ECO Delivery has grown more than 170% year-on-year.

    QMAG is a leading supplier of carbonate, calcined, deadburnt and electrofused magnesia products. It owns one of the world’s largest deposits of cryptocrystalline magnesite, known for the superior characteristics of high reactivity and greater surface area. All downstream magnesia products are manufactured using tightly-controlled, technical processes before being supplied to a variety of global markets including the refractory, chemical, agricultural, environmental and hydrometallurgical sectors.

    A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs approximately 95,000 people.

