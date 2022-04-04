2022 April 4 12:32

Admiral Makarov SUMIS launches its reconstructed campus

On March 11, 2022 Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping opened its renovated educational campus at 5 Zanevsky prospect in St. Petersburg. The historical building, where for more than half a century navigators and radio operators started their career paths, has completed a large-scale renovation and now its auditoriums are filled with the up-to-date equipment, modern simulators and laboratories, according to the release of Admiral Makarov SUMIS.

The celebration began with a traditional meeting in the assembly hall. Addressing the participants of the meeting, Rector of the university Sergey Baryshnikov read out a congratulatory message from the Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation and the university graduate Alexander Poshivai.

Words of gratitude were addressed to all those involved in the opening of the renovated historical building – university’s staff, outstanding graduates and sponsoring organizations. The university presented souvenirs to its honored guests – carefully preserved fragments of the historical grand stair railings of the renovated campus, which have seen many generations of navigators. Each wooden brick carries the words: «Makarovka remembers the warmth of your hands».

As part of the event, the opening ceremonies of some new classrooms, created with the support of the university’s partners, took place. Radar/ARPA/ECDIS debriefing class and a brand new GMDSS simulator class named in honor of Vladimir Maksimov, an outstanding university graduate and a recognized industry expert who made a great contribution to the development of SAR communications for the Global maritime distress and safety system, were presented to the public.

A tour of the renovated building was also held so the guests were acquainted with the modern simulators of Makarov Training Centre of the university to improve the skills of masters of sea and river transport, as well as employees of the offshore oil and gas industry. In particular, the brand new DP maintenance simulator complex, training class for navigators of inland waterways, and a gas and oil production and well-control simulator were shown to the public.

Сadets and students – participants of the university’s Youth Club – presented a creative and bright concert program. And the university’s lecturers, instructors and honored guests left a lot of warm reviews about the event.