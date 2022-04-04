2022 April 4 11:59

Makarov Training Centre approved for polar waters crew training by Russian Flag Administration

The Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport of the Russian Federation has issued the Certificate of training centre conformity to Makarov Training Centre of Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping for the polar waters training in accordance to the new national Regulations on the certification of crew members of sea vessels, approved by the order of the Ministry of Transport of Russia dated 08.11.21 No. 378, according to the University’s press release.

It also certifies that the training centre conforms with Regulations I/6, I/8, I/12 of STCW Convention 1978 as amended and could be the base for conducting training for the programmes below:

Basic training for ships operating in polar waters in accordance with paragraph 1 Section А-V/4 of STCW Code (paragraph 2 Regulation V/4, STCW Convention)

Advanced training for ships operating in polar waters in accordance with paragraph 2 Section А-V/4 of STCW Code (paragraph 4.3 Regulation V/4, STCW Convention)

In 2017, the Makarov Training Centre was one of the first in the world to start training masters and chief mates in accordance with the requirements of the International Polar Code, as well as Regulation V/4 of the STCW Convention 1978 as amended. More than 80% of the crewmembers of gas tankers operating in Yamal LNG project completed polar waters coursesd at this training center.

Previously, the training was carried out based on the Recognition of the University by the Ministry of Transport of Russia, the Administration of the Marshall Islands, accreditation by Class NK and The Nautical Institute.

The new Russian national Regulation on the certification of crewmembers introduced an additional requirement for certification of the training center for the right to conduct such training by Rosmorrechflot from March 01, 2022.

As part of the audit the right of the University to conduct training for navigators under the following programs was extended:

Radar observation and plotting (Table A-II/1, STCW Code)

Operational use of automatic radar plotting aids (ARPA) (Table A-II/1, STCW Code)

Operational use of electronic chart display and information systems (ECDIS) (Table A-II/1, STCW Code)

Also, in accordance with the Order of the Ministry of Russia dated 23.07.2015 №226:

Vessel traffic services operator training

Vessel traffic services supervisor training

Vessel traffic services revalidation process for operator training

Vessel traffic services revalidation process for supervisor training

Training is executed in accordance with model programs agreed by Rosmorrechflot.