2022 April 4 16:14

MYCRANE expands global network with new franchisees for UK, Ireland and Qatar

MYCRANE, the Dubai-based digital disruptor for the cranes and construction sector, has announced its expansion into Europe, following the signing of three more franchise agreements.



The rapidly-growing digital crane rental platform, appointed franchise holders for the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and Qatar at the recent Cranes and Transport Middle East conference held in Dubai.



The new franchisees will be responsible for providing the full range of MYCRANE services – which include the world’s first online crane rental platform, a Marketplace and support for engineering and site surveys – in their respective markets. They are already in the process of registering local crane rental companies on the platform, and will shortly be marketing the service to customers.



The UK and Ireland business is headed by managing director Mike Bryant, a former sales manager at ALE, which was acquired by Mammoet in 2020. Mike subsequently worked for global freight forwarders Deugro and DB Schenker in project management and business development roles. His franchise partners are Peter Edwards and Luke King, who have worked for the last 15 years as publishers in the heavy lift and breakbulk sector.



In Qatar, MYCRANE will be owned and operated by Ant Dynamics, a Doha-based provider of heavy lift and transportation engineering services. Managing director Kamal Kassab has over 18 years’ experience in the heavy lift sector, working on major projects for the construction of oil and gas plants, civil works and football stadiums. He also holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the American University of Beirut.



MYCRANE operates on a franchise basis and enquiries are welcomed from entrepreneurs who are interested in operating the service in their home markets.



The MYCRANE platform simplifies the process of crane rental procurement, allowing users to submit details of their lifting requirements in order to receive personalised quotes from a range of registered crane providers.



Already operational in the United Arab Emirates, Oman, India, Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, MYCRANE has been developed by seasoned industry executive Andrei Geikalo, a former commercial director at heavy lift specialist Mammoet.



For the first time, customers of the platform can simply and quickly request a crawler, mobile or tower crane without having to rely on manual processes, such as calling suppliers or making multiple offline requests.



The service, operated in countries around the world by a network of local franchisees supported by MYCRANE’s head office team in Dubai, offers cranes to rent with a capacity of between 6 and 750 tonnes.



Besides the lifting services search, MYCRANE offers a number of other tools for the crane industry, including a Marketplace to advertise used equipment, rigging equipment, spare parts and auxiliaries, plus industry vacancies.



Consultancy services, such as engineering for heavy lift projects, are offered on a truly independent basis, meaning clients are presented with a full range of solutions and service providers from the whole of the market, and the most cost-effective solution.



About Ant Dynamics

Based in Qatar and licensed under the Qatar Financial Centre, Ant Dynamics provides engineering services in the Heavy Lifting and Heavy Transportation sector. The company consists of experienced lifting engineers, who are certified by LEEA as Appointed Persons for Lifting Operations.

Ant Dynamics uses the latest tools and software to provide its customers with accurate calculations related to lifting and rigging as well as high quality lifting plans. By operating MYCRANE in Qatar, Ant Dynamics will further support its clients by ensuring they receive fair and comprehensive crane rental deals.





