2022 April 4 13:11

Epiris signed acquires ownership in Inchcape Shipping Services

Inchcape Shipping Services (or “ISS”) is set to embark on a new era of growth after UK-based private equity investment firm Epiris signed an agreement to acquire ownership of the leading global maritime services provider to coincide with its 175th anniversary this year, according to the company's release.

The transaction, which follows a sale process by Inchcape’s former Dubai-based owners, will greatly enhance its core port agency business as well as expand digitalisation of its services for customers, according to chief executive Frank Olsen.



Inchcape will pursue industry consolidation through complementary acquisitions to strengthen its port agency business as well as opportunities in the maritime data segment to enhance its leading digital portfolio.

Inchcape sees digitalisation along with data-sharing as an important element in its transparency drive for increased visibility of operational data, costs and integrated compliance to achieve improved operating efficiency, cost savings and a collective sustainability effort.

The new owner is firmly supportive of Inchcape’s current management team to deliver on this strategy, as well as its diverse global workforce of professional and dedicated personnel at over 240 offices across 60 countries.



Inchcape Shipping Services is the world’s leading Port Agency and Marine Services provider. Its global network covers 85% of the world’s ports. Inchcape combines its worldwide infrastructure with local expertise through our global network of over 240 proprietary offices, across 60 countries and a team of more than 2,700 committed professionals.

Epiris is a top-decile private equity firm which invests in opportunities to transform businesses in partnership with exceptional management teams. It targets control positions in UK-headquartered businesses with an enterprise value of between £75 million and £500 million, deploying between £40 million and £150 million of equity.