2022 April 4 10:46

Nuclear-powered containership “Sevmorput” unloaded construction materials for Vostok Oil

Image source: Atomflot by the Vaygach, Sevmorput is currently heading for Murmansk for loading with yet another batch of cargo

The crew of the nuclear-powered containership “Sevmorput” has completed unloading construction materials intended for the Vostok Oil project, says FSUE Atomflot.



Unloading of about 6,000 tonnes of general cargo onto the fast ice of the Yenisey river commenced on March 25.



According to Leonid Irlitsa, Acting General Director of Atomflot, the channel for the nuclear-powered containership to access to the fast ice was made by nuclear-powered icebreaker Vaygach. The unloading operation was held according to the plan.



Assisted by the Vaygach, Sevmorput is currently heading for Murmansk where it will be loaded with more construction materials for Vostok Oil.



The nuclear-powered container ship “Sevmorput” was built at the former USSR Kerch based Zaliv Shipyard, with keel-laying ceremony held November 2, 1984 and launching on February 20, 1986. Delivery and commissioning took place on December 31, 1988.



Key particulars: nuclear powered propultion - 29 MW (40,000 h.p.); LOA – 260.23 m, BOA – 32.20 m; displacement – 61,880 tonnes; DWT – 33,980 tonnes; capacity – 1,320 ISO 20 TEU / 428 ISO 40 FEU.