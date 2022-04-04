2022 April 4 10:31

New CEO appointed for APM Terminals

Morten Engelstoft, current APM Terminals Chief Executive Officer, has decided to retire. He will be succeeded in the CEO role by current COO Keith Svendsen, with Henriette Hallberg Thygesen appointed as the company’s new Chairperson, according to the company's release.



Following successful 36 years with A.P. Moller - Maersk, Morten Engelstoft has decided to retire from the company during summer 2022 and will consequently step down from his role as Chief Executive officer at APM Terminals. Succeeding him effective July 1st will be Keith Svendsen, who has been the company’s Chief Operations Officer since 2017.



Morten Engelstoft joined Maersk in 1986 and he has served in many different roles in seven countries, including the position of Maersk Line’s COO, which he held for seven years. In 2016, he became the CEO of APM Terminals.



With APM Terminals as COO since 2017, Keith Svendsen has been a key driver of the company’s strategic direction. Prior to joining Terminals, he held several senior positions within Maersk Line, most recently as Vice President and Head of Operational Execution.

With Morten Engelstoft’s retirement, APM Terminals will be represented at A.P. Moller – Maersk Executive Board level by Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, who is at the same time appointed new Chairperson of APM Terminals, taking over that role from Soren Skou. Also, as of July 1, Henriette Hallberg Thygesen will take over from Morten Engelstoft as Executive Sponsor of Safety within A.P. Moller – Maersk.



APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.