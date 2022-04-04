2022 April 4 10:19

The Singapore Ministry of Transport and Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore establish a Maritime International Advisory Panel

The Singapore Ministry of Transport (MOT) and Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) have established a Maritime International Advisory Panel (IAP) to seek global perspectives on key trends that will shape the maritime industry, according to MPA's release. The Maritime IAP will also discuss how the maritime sector and adjacent industries can collaborate to enhance the resilience and connectivity of the global maritime industry and supply chains, and how Maritime Singapore can play a role in this.

The Maritime IAP will be chaired by Singapore’s Minister for Transport and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, Mr S Iswaran, and comprises 12 top global business leaders from the maritime sector and adjacent industries such as consultancy, e-commerce, energy and commodity, finance, logistics and manufacturing, and technology. This will complement the network of industry leaders based in Singapore.



The Maritime IAP will convene on 5 and 6 April 2022 during the Singapore Maritime Week 2022, organised by MPA from 4 to 8 April 2022.