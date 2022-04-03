  • Home
    Frontline announces termination of charter-in contracts of VLCC duo

    Compensation payment to SFL for charters termination will total some $4.5 million

    Frontline Ltd. on Apr 1 announced that Frontline Shipping Limited (“FSL”) has agreed with SFL Corporation Ltd. (“SFL”) to terminate the long term charters for the 2004-built very large crude carriers (“VLCCs”) Front Force and Front Energy upon the sale and delivery of the vessels by SFL to an unrelated third party.

    Frontline has agreed to a total compensation payment to SFL of approximately $4.5 million for the termination of the current charters. The charters with SFL are expected to terminate in the second quarter of 2022.

