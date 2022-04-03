  • Home
    Kalmar heavy forklift trucks and Super Gloria reachstackers to enchance cargo-handling flexibility for Tecer Terminals in Brazil



    Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement with Tecer Terminais Portuários do Ceará Ltda (Tecer Terminais) to supply two Kalmar heavy forklift trucks and two Super Gloria reachstackers. The machines will be operated at the Port of Pecém in northeast Brazil. The order was booked in Cargotec's Q1 2022 intake with delivery scheduled for Q4 2022.

    Tecer Terminais has been operating as a provider of cargo-handling services at the Porto do Pecém Industrial Complex for more than 20 years. The company handles containers, solid bulk and project cargo using its own fleet of modern equipment, including seven Kalmar forklifts with lifting capacities ranging from 15 to 45 tons.

    New Kalmar forklifts to be delivered to Tecer Terminais have a lifting capacity of 45 tons. One Kalmar Super Gloria reachstacker has a nominal lifting capacity of up to 130 tons and it’s configured with a hook, while another Super Gloria reachstacker has a lifting capacity of 100 tons and it’s configured with a tool carrier, hook and 20-40’ hydraulic spreader.

    The new Kalmar Super Gloria reachstackers will be used to safely and efficiently handle wind turbine components such as nacelles, hubs, towers and blades. They are the first machines of this type to be ordered by a customer in Latin America. Both machines will include a range of additional safety features and have the necessary hardware for connection to the Kalmar Insight performance management tool.

    Roberto Cruz, Director, Tecer Terminais: “We have been operating with Kalmar forklift trucks for almost 15 years now and have been extremely pleased with the reliability of the machines and the quality of local service support we have received. With the new Super Gloria reachstackers in our fleet we will be able to safely and efficiently perform complex lifting operations with wind-turbine components without needing to use a combination of standard reachstackers and cranes.”

    Elton Lima, Sales Executive, Kalmar Brazil: “We are delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with Tecer Terminais with this latest order. Our heavy forklift truck and Super Gloria reachstacker solutions are renowned for their ability to handle the type of complex and demanding lifting operations that Tecer Terminais performs on a daily basis. The reachstackers will provide Tecer Terminais with greater flexibility to move both general cargo and wind turbine components compared to a standard truck and all-terrain crane combination.”

    Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move.

