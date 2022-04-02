2022 April 2 15:21

Far East Asia to North Europe AE7 service returning to Felixstowe

As part of Maersk constant strive to improve schedule reliability across the network for its customers, A.P. Moller-Maersk is pleased to announce the reinstatement of the AE7 Felixstowe call.



Keeping your supply chain moving with agility, connectivity and efficiency is Maersk primary goal and we always analyse and react to situations with this in mind. As such, we have identified that overall operational capacity at the Felixstowe terminal has improved and Maersk has confidence that the AE7 service call will prove valuable and reliable for customers.



The first effective discharge and load call is scheduled from WK 14 on the Monaco Maersk 206W/211E.



First Effective voyage in Felixstowe: Week 14; Service - Monaco Maersk; Vessel - Y28; Voyage - 206W/211E; Port - Felixstowe; ETA / ETD - 06-April-2022 / 08-April-2022.