2022 April 1 17:29

Finnlines holds keel laying ceremony for its first hybrid ro-pax vessel

An illustration of the Finnlines’ Superstar ro-pax vessel, MS Finnsirius. Photo: Finnlines Plc.

Finnlines is building two ro-pax vessels and keel laying of the first one, Finnsirius, was celebrated on 1 April 2022. The two cargo-passenger vessels will start to operate from Finland to Sweden and Åland Islands in 2023, Finnlines’ press release says.

Finnsirius and its sister vessel Finncanopus will operate on the Finland–Sweden route where Finnlines has sailed since 1997. The ports of call are Naantali in mainland Finland, Långnäs on the Åland Islands and Kapellskär in Sweden.

The combined passenger-cargo vessel will have capacity for about 300 lorries, 200 cars and 1,100 passengers. The vessels are 235 metres long and they utilize the latest state-of-the art technology.

Lorry drivers, commercial and private passengers will enjoy a peaceful, no-stress sea voyage. The new vessels will have a wider selection of cabins and services, including restaurants, cafés, lounges, a spa and a gym. Drivers have access to their own lounge, sauna and laundry.

“Although we are moving on to a higher service level, the main focus has been on sustainability. Green values have been considered throughout the vessel, from energy generation to lighting management. Onshore power supply and a high-capacity battery pack are examples of how we eliminate local emissions. With the aid of the latest technologies and sustainable innovations, these large vessels are not expected to consume more fuel than the previous generation,” says Emanuele Grimaldi, CEO of Finnlines.

The next milestone for the Finnsirius will be launching in August 2022 when keel laying of the other Superstar ro-pax vessel, Finncanopus, is also scheduled to take place. The two Superstar vessels are part of Finnlines’ EUR 500-million Newbuilding Programme, which also includes three hybrid ro-ro vessels. The ro-pax vessels are expected to be delivered in autumn 2023 whereas the ro-ro vessels will enter Finnlines’ services during 2022.

Ship particulars, Finnsirius / Finncanopus

Type of vessel Cargo-passenger

Delivery 2023

Ice class 1 A Super

Length, overall 235.0 m

Gross tonnage 64,600

Deadweight 11,500

Lane metres 5,200

Passengers 1,100

Passenger cabins 323

Route Finland–Sweden (Naantali–Långnäs–Kapellskär)

Emission reduction technologies applied include shore power connection; exhaust gas abatement; waste heat recovery; battery pack; air lubrication; auto-mooring; ballast water treatment system.

Finnlines is a leading shipping operator of ro-ro and passenger services in the Baltic Sea, the North Sea and the Bay of Biscay. The Company is a part of the Grimaldi Group, one of the world’s largest operators of ro-ro vessels and the largest operator of the Motorways of the Sea in Europe for both passengers and freight. This affiliation enables Finnlines to offer liner services to and from any destination in the Mediterranean, West Africa as well as the Atlantic coast of both North and South America.