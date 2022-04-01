2022 April 1 16:22

Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches yet another dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59

Image source: Telegram channel of GTLK

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) has launched yet another dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59, today, 1 April 2022. It is the fourth ship in the series of eleven RSD59 dry cargo carriers ordered by State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK), the leasing company say on its official Telegram channel.

“This series is among the largest ones in civil shipbuilding of Russia over the recent years,” reads the statement.

“GTLK contributes to import substitution and ensures serial production of domestic goods. The success of Project RSD59, the most popular dry cargo carrier in the Russian market over the recent decade, confirms it clearly,” said Yevgeny Ditrikh, General Director of GTLK.

According to Mikhail Pershin, General Director of Krasnoye Sormovo, all new projects of the shipyard will be ultimately focused domestic manufacturers of ship equipment.

GTLK is the largest contractor for ships of RSD59 design. By today, the company has contracted 63 vessels.

Vessels of Project RSD59 are designed for transportation of general and dry bulk cargo (including grain), bundled and round timber, metal scrap, metal coils, oversize/overweight cargo, coal and dangerous goods of B class in R2 navigation area with waves up to 3% and standing off a place of shelter within 100 miles (distance between shelters should not exceed 200 miles), inland waterways of Russia (with some restrictions).

Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 141 m; Breadth – 16.98 m; Depth – 6 m; River/Sea draft – 3.6/4.5 m, number of holds – 2, endurance - 20/12 days.

Class notation: КМ Ice2 R2 АUT1-ICS CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1.2) DG (bulk, pack).

Project RSD59 designer is Marine Engineering Bureau – Design SPb.

Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

Photos from official Telegram channel of GTLK