2022 April 1 16:18

Silversea christens Silver Dawn in Lisbon

Silversea Cruises, the leading ultra-luxury cruise line, officially named its 10th ship, Silver Dawn, in Lisbon on March 31, according to the company's release. Executives from Royal Caribbean Group®, Silversea Cruises, and Fincantieri, as well as local dignitaries and esteemed guests, celebrated the milestone with a formal ceremony and gala dinner. Silver Dawn becomes the cruise line’s third new ship to debut in nine months. The launch of Silver Dawn also marks the debut of Otium, travel’s most indulgent new wellness programme, as well as the next iteration of Silversea’s S.A.L.T. culinary programme.



Silver Dawn becomes the latest ship in Silversea’s popular Muse class. The most discernible difference between Silver Dawn and her sister ships, Silver Muse® and Silver Moon℠, is the new Otium wellness programme, which launches as a unique innovation.

Silver Dawn departs on her inaugural voyage on April 1, sailing from Lisbon to Barcelona. She is scheduled to sail in the Mediterranean until November, when she will cross the Atlantic Ocean, via the Canary Islands, to unlock the Caribbean and Central America for guests.



Silversea Cruises is recognized as an innovator in the ultra-luxury cruise industry, offering guests large-ship amenities aboard its intimate, all-suite vessels: Silver Dawn, Silver Shadow®, Silver Whisper®, Silver Spirit®, Silver Muse®, and Silver Moon℠ – all designed to offer an atmosphere of conviviality and casual elegance. With the inclusion of the expedition ships Silver Origin®, Silver Wind®, Silver Explorer®, and Silver Cloud®, Silversea's itineraries encompass all seven continents and feature worldwide luxury cruises to the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, the Galápagos, both Polar Regions, and hundreds of fascinating destinations in between.

Silversea is also looking forward to the launch of two new ultra-luxury Nova-class ships. Browse Silversea's blog, Discover, and subscribe to receive the latest content directly into your inbox. Silversea Cruises is one of five cruise brands owned by global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 61 ships traveling to more than 800 destinations around the world. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises, and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 12 ships on order as of December 31, 2021.