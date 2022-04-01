2022 April 1 15:27

RF and Vietnam work towards recovery of direct shipping between Vladivostok and ports of Hai Phong and Ho Chi Minh

That will let efficiently use advantages of EEU free-trade zone

The Russian Federation and Vietnam are working towards the recovery of a direct shipping between Vladivostok and the ports of Hai Phong and Ho Chi Minh. According to the press center of the Primorsky Territory’s Legislative Assembly, this issue was discussed at the meeting of the Aleksandr Rolik, Chairman of the Legislative Assembly, and Nguyen Dang Hien, Consul General of Vietnam in Vladivostok.



“We are actively working on this matter now. The shipping recovery will let us efficiently use the advantages of the free-trade zone of the Eurasian Economic Union,” emphasized Consul General.



The proposal to recover the shipping was supported by Djambulat Tekiyev, Chairman of the Regional Committee for Regional Policy, Law and International Cooperation.



“There is a great field for building up cooperation between Primorye and Vietnam today. Amid the international sanctions, many ships rejected calling the ports of the Primorsky Territory. Therefore, there is a need for supply of cargoes and organization of transportation. Hopefully, we will cooperate closely on this and other matters and develop our economic partnership,” he said.