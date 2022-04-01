2022 April 1 15:05

Vladimir Putin gives instructions to look into using Sovcomflot vessels by Russian consignors

The President considers it necessary to combine the capabilities and requirements of Russian consignors and carriers

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave instructions to look into using Sovcomflot vessels in the interest of Russian consignors, according to the transcript of the videoconference with the officials of RF Transport Ministry.



“I would like to ask the Minister of Transport to evaluate the situation with the use of Sovcomflot vessels by Russian consignors. They have their own freight and chartering problems. Sovcomflot also has trouble using these vessels. It is necessary to combine the capabilities and requirements of Russian consignors and carriers. I ask you to analyse this matter and to submit your proposals,” said the President.



PAO Sovcomflot (SCF Group) is one of the world's leading marine energy transportation companies, specialising in the transportation of liquefied gas, crude oil, and petroleum products, as well as the servicing of offshore upstream energy production. The Group’s fleet comprises 133 vessels with a total deadweight of 11.62 million tonnes, including vessels owned through joint ventures. About 77 vessels have an ice class.

SCF is involved in servicing large oil and gas projects in Russia and around the world: Sakhalin-1; Sakhalin-2; Varandey; Prirazlomnoye; Novy Port; Yamal LNG, and Tangguh (Indonesia). The Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, with offices in Moscow, Novorossiysk, Murmansk, Vladivostok, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, London, Limassol, and Dubai.



Related links: