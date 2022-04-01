2022 April 1 14:43

GTT obtains an AiP from ClassNK for a new design of LNG fuel tank with 2 bar gauge design pressure for Pure Car and Truck Carriers and Cruise Ships

GTT has received an Approval in Principle (AiP) from the Japanese classification society, ClassNK, for a technological innovation applicable to LNG-fueled Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs) as well as cruise ships fitted with Mark III membrane tank, according to the company's release.

This innovation is an upgrade of the Mark III system with a design pressure up to 2 bar gauge (barg) for LNG fuel applications. This upgrade is particularly useful for PCTCs and cruise ships offering improved pressure holding capabilities and increased operational flexibility especially during bunkering operations.

The AiP from ClassNK confirms that this new tank solution complies with the applicable safety regulations. GTT and ClassNK have studied, in particular, maximum tank dimensions, tank structural reinforcements, tank operating pressure during in-service operations as well as aspects related to potential emergency situations.

LNG propulsion offers ship-owners a solution to comply with the GHG regulations being adopted by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and entering in force in 2023. In comparison with a conventional vessel, an LNG-fueled vessel reduces CO2 emissions by around 23%.