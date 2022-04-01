2022 April 1 13:13

APM Terminals to jointly develop greenfield terminal in Bangkok

APM Terminals has signed a memorandum of understanding with Sahathai Terminal PLC (PORT) and Mitr Phol Sugar to develop a 345,000 TEU capacity greenfield container terminal in Bangkok, Thailand. Bangkok River Terminal Limited (BRT) will accommodate Thailand’s rapidly-growing containerized import and export trade, according to the company's release.

Sahathai Terminal PLC (PORT), Thailand’s leading container terminal and logistics company formed a Joint Venture with Mitr Phol Sugar to develop this Container Terminal in October 2018. With over 35-years’ experience in Thailand with container operations in Lat Krabang and Laem Chabang, APM Terminals’ participation will further strengthen the joint venture. Completion of the transaction is subject to receiving applicable regulatory approvals and licenses.

APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port and integrated inland service networks. It services the trade through a team of 22,000 industry professionals across a network of 76 ports and over 100 inland services locations globally. It is a part of A.P. Moller-Maersk - world’s leading integrated container logistics company, APM Terminals has been servicing the export import and domestic trade through integrated container logistics solutions over the last 70 years.



Sahathai Terminal (PORT) is one of the leading private terminal in Thailand that provides the services ranged from 1) Commercial Vessel Terminal for International Feeder and Coastal Barge including the CFS and Container Depot Services. 2) Container inland transport services in Bangkok and perimeter region including Laemchabang. 3) Container and Cargo storage, which PORT provides warehouses for both general cargo and Free Zone Warehouse. The clients compose of various business industries including the world leading luxury car maker and the world leading e-commerce. 4) Other related services for instant the freight forwarding business.



Mitr Phol Group is the world’s third largest and Thailand’s largest sugar producer with 16 sugar mills, 8 power plants and 4 ethanol distilleries, contracting 143,000 farmers across Thailand, Laos, China and Australia. It is also Asia’s largest bio-energy producer and has a business in wood substitute materials, fertilizers and agriculture-related logistics. For logistics business, Mitr Phol Group has two commodities terminals in Thailand. Both terminals export 3.3 million tons of sugar, or around 36% market share of the Thai sugar export.