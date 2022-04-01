2022 April 1 12:13

DNV awards AiP for ammonia-fuelled 7,000 CEU PCTC developed by SDARI

DNV recently awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) certificate to Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) for a design of an ammonia-fuelled 7,000 CEU PCTC, according to the company's release.



Developed by SDARI, it is the first ammonia-fuelled pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) design from China. Drawing on global resources, DNV Approval Centres in Shanghai and Norway assured that the design complies with the latest DNV Gas Fuelled Ammonia notation.

It also contains other clean features such as Shore Power, Battery/Hybrid, and NOx Tier III, to minimize emissions. Furthermore, the design includes enhanced fire safety measures as outlined in DNV’s F(C) notation, such as heat detectors, video monitoring, and CO2 fire extinction systems.

DNV’s Head of Technical Centre China (TCC), Øyvind Pettersen, presented the AiP certificate to Zhang Zhuo, Deputy Director of Project Development Department in SDARI, in a ceremony held at DNV’s Greater China headquarters in Shanghai.



The research and development (R&D) of this ammonia-fuelled 7,000 CEU PCTC design is based on SDARI’s current LNG-fuelled 7,000 CEU PCTC, which has been very popular and successful in the global PCTC market. Twenty-nine newbuilding orders from seven owners were placed in 2021, leading to an 80% global market share.



Ammonia is emerging as a promising alternative fuel option for shipping to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. With the Gas Fuelled Ammonia notation, DNV provides owners looking to build ammonia fuelled vessels the option to start today.