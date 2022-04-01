2022 April 1 11:02

DNV and Veracity become key enablers in BHP’s Scope 3 maritime emissions strategy

DNV and BHP have announced a partnership focusing on the use of DNV’s independent cloud platform, Veracity, to enable timely and accurate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reporting, management and insights from BHP’s chartered vessels, according to the company's release.

The project aims to support BHP in its ongoing efforts to see Scope 3 GHG emissions from its chartered vessels reduced.

Commodity producers and vessel charterers are increasingly understanding the need to report, influence and support the reduction of Scope 3 GHG emissions occurring in their value chains. This creates the need for a sound strategy and fit-for-purpose digital solution to support the journey towards net-zero GHG emissions.



The improved transparency resulting from the introduction of the International Maritime Organization’s GHG emission reporting scheme combined with automatic and daily GHG emission reporting capabilities are key enablers for the service offered. Consequently, DNV has built a standardised solution on Veracity tailored to Scope 3 GHG emissions management.



DNV’s solution is aimed at vessel charterers and commodity producers and will be implemented by BHP for all of its maritime freight operations. Combining this with DNV’s extensive maritime domain and regulatory competency, BHP will be well-positioned to receive the support it needs, from gaining a trusted overview of the GHG emissions footprint of its maritime freight operations to receiving technical guidance on aspects of its Scope 3 GHG emissions reduction strategy.



BHP’s Head of Maritime Sustainability and Supply Chain Excellence, Sarah Greenough, highlighted BHP’s long-standing relationship with DNV, declaring this latest partnership as essential to elevating the sustainability standards and actions for its maritime freight operations. It also underscores the importance that BHP and its customers place on long-term sustainability transparency and progress across the supply chain.



The solution that DNV is providing to BHP collects data from the charterer’s enterprise system. It then validates, processes and quality-assures the data according to the schemes agreed upon with BHP. This enables production of trusted Scope 3 GHG emission reports as required for BHP’s external reporting.



However, this creates new requirements of trust in data, data standardization and access to data. In addition, many organizations will need to fill in the gaps, where data is unobtainable or of insufficient quality.



With DNV’s vast maritime database, sophisticated data models and maritime domain expertise, the company uses analytics models to predict the data that is missing, enabling customers to create a complete, transparent and trustworthy report on Scope 3 GHG emissions.



BHP is a leading global resources company with approximately 80,000 employees and contractors, primarily in Australia and the Americas. BHP’s products are sold worldwide, and it is among the world’s top producers of major commodities, including iron ore, copper, nickel, and metallurgical coal.



DNV is the world’s leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry.



Veracity is DNV’s independent data platform and industry eco-system.