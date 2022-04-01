  • Home
  • 2022 April 1 10:42

    Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 0.2% in 3M’2022

    Image source: RZD Telegram channel
    In March, the results fell by 2.4%

    In January-March 2022, the network of Russian Railways loaded 307.9 million tonnes of cargo, up 0.2%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says. In the reporting period, Russian Railways carried 91.2 million tonnes of coal  (-0.9%, year-on-year); coke – 2.8 million tonnes (+1.1%); crude and oil products – 55.4 million tonnes (+2.2%); iron and manganese ore – 29.1 million tonnes (+1.1%); ferrous metal – 18 million tonnes (+5.8%); ferrous metal scrap – 2.9 million tonnes (-8%); chemical and mineral fertilizers – 16 million tonnes (-2.8%); cement – 4.8 million tonnes (+6.8%); timber – 8.9 million tonnes (-15.4%); grain – 5.6 million tonnes (-25.1%); construction cargo – 26.4 million tonnes (+0.5%); nonferrous and sulfuric ores – 4.3 million tonnes (-9.1%); chemicals and soda – 6.2 million tonnes (+2.1%); industrial feedstock and moulded materials – 8.3 million tonnes (+7.5%); other cargoes including containerized cargo – 28.1 million tonnes (+9.9%).

    From the beginning of 2022 freight turnover totaled rose by 3.9% to 660.1 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run fell by 0.4% to 829.4 billion ton-km.

    In March 2022, loading totaled 106.7 million tonnes, down 2.4%, year-on-year.

    In March 2022, freight turnover rose by 3.1% to 234.3 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run rose by 2.2% to 293 billion ton-km.

