2022 April 1 09:51

Mindanao Container Terminal gets hybrid yard equipment

Mindanao Container Terminal (MCT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) container handling facility in Misamis Oriental, recently took delivery of two Mitsui hybrid rubber tired gantries (RTG) – the first in Mindanao, according to the company's release.



The new deliveries expand MCT’s RTG fleet to six units, improving yard productivity and overall terminal efficiency without significantly adding to the terminal’s carbon footprint. The Mitsui hybrids are powered by a combination of a lithium-ion battery and a smaller diesel engine unlike conventional RTGs that 100 percent run on fossil fuel.



MCT is also set to take delivery of a new side lifter within the year. To improve vessel-handling capability, MCT has purchased a mobile harbor crane that will arrive by the first half of 2023. It will augment MCT’s two quay cranes and enable the simultaneous handling of two longer vessels.



The purchase of new equipment comes after the 100-meter berth extension and installation of dolphin mooring and inland bollards back in 2020. These improvements are all geared towards addressing the increase in volume and service demand as the global economy slowly begins to recover from the impact of the pandemic.



Mindanao Container Terminal, a subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services, Inc., develops, manages, and operates the container terminal at the PHIVIDEC Industrial Estate in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental in southern Philippines. It provides full terminal operations and supports the Philippines’ agro-industrial sectors in Mindanao as well as the country’s international standing as a leader in fresh and canned pineapple trade.



Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is in the business of port development, management and operations. ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Independent with no shipping or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with all stakeholders of the supply chain. ICTSI continues to receive global acclaim for its public-private partnerships, which are focused on sustainable development, and supported by corporate social responsibility initiatives.