2022 April 1 09:48

Leonid Irlitsa to become Acting General Director of FSUE Atomflot

Mustafa Kashka steps down after working for Rosatom for over a decade

Image source: FSUE Atomflot

Mustafa Kashka voluntarily steps down as General Director of FSUE Atomflot (operates nuclear-powered icebreakers within Rosatom) from 1 April 2022, according to information obtained by IAA PortNews.Leonid Irlitsa will take the position of Acting General Director of FSUE Atomflot, three sources of IAA PortNews confirm.In 1987, Mustafa Kashka was employed as a steam generator foreman within Murmansk Shipping Company ’ group of nuclear-powered ships. Worked on the atomic ice breakers Arktika, Rossiya and Sibir.In 2003, appointed as a Deputy Technical Director of nuclear-powered fleet in Atomic Fleet Technical Exploitation Department of Murmansk Shipping Company 2007-2008 – Chief Engineer of Federal State Unitary Enterprise “Northern Federal Enterprise on Radioactive Wastes Treatment”.Since 2008 – First Deputy Director - Chief Engineer of FSUE Atomflot.

From 26 February 2019 – General Director of FSUE Atomflot.



According to Atomflot website, Leonid Irlitsa currently holds the position of First Deputy Director General - Director for Shipping.



FSUE Atomflot has provided no comments on the changes by the time of publication.



The fleet of FSUE Atomflot consists of nuclear-powered icebreakers Taymyr and Vaygach of 35 MW, Yamal and 50 Let Pobedy of 55 MW as well as two new icebreakers of Project 22220, Arktika and Sibir, which joined Atomflot’s fleet in 2020-2021. Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput is also operated by Atomflot. The company provides port services involving non-atomic icebreaker Ob of Project Aker ARC 124, two icebreaking tugboats Yuribey and Nadym as well as two ice-class tugboats Tambey and Pur to service gas tankers. Those ships ensure year-round operation of port Sabetta where liquefied natural gas is loaded onto large-capacity tankers.