2022 April 1 09:15

Crude oil futures continue decreasing

Oil prices fell by 0.11%-0.43%

As of 1 April 2022, 07:40 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 0.11% lower at $104.59 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.4% to $99.89 a barrel.



Crude oil prices are decreasing on US plan to release one million barrels of oil a day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

in expectation of OPEC+ meeting on output.