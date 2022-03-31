2022 March 31 18:36

ConocoPhillips Skandinavia and Solstad enter into new long term PSV contracts in Norway

ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS and Solstad Offshore ASA (“Solstad”) have entered into new long-term contracts for the PSVs Normand Server, Normand Supporter and Normand Fortune, according to the company's release.

The new contracts will start in direct continuation of current firm periods on the vessels, and keep them fully utilized to Q1/Q2 2027.

The vessels, that are fitted with battery-hybrid systems in addition to shore power, have been on contract for ConocoPhillips Scandinavia AS since 2018 and will continue to support their activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Solstad have been working together with this client on the Norwegian Continental Shelf since 1974.