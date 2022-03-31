2022 March 31 18:06

SOHAR Port welcomes Emile Hoogsteden as new CEO

Effective 1 July 2022, Emile Hoogsteden will succeed Mark Geilenkirchen as the new CEO of SOHAR Port, a 50-50 joint venture of the Port of Rotterdam Authority and the Sultanate of Oman (ASYAD Group). Emile has worked for the Port of Rotterdam Authority for 15 years and is currently serving as Vice-President Commercial, according to the company's release.



Under this new leadership, SOHAR will continue to be one of the fastest-growing Port and Freezone complexes in the world. To date, the company has attracted close to US$ 30 billion in investments by serving diverse industries including metals, raw materials, and plastics to name a few. As a future-ready port capable of welcoming the world’s largest container vessels, SOHAR will take a leading role in achieving the national economic priorities within the Oman 2040 Vision.