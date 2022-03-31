2022 March 31 17:06

Keppel publishes update on talks on potential combination of Keppel O&M and Sembcorp Marine

Keppel Corporation Limited (“Keppel”) and Sembcorp Marine Ltd (“Sembcorp Marine”) refer to the joint press release on 24 June 2021 announcing the commencement of exclusive negotiations with a view to combining Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd and Sembcorp Marine, according to the company's release.

Each of Keppel and Sembcorp Marine wishes to update their respective shareholders that significant progress has been made on advancing the Proposed Combination, including mutual due diligence, the transaction structure, exchange ratio and other related matters.

In response to the dramatic changes in the global offshore & marine engineering and energy sectors in recent years, the objective of the Proposed Combination is to create a stronger Combined Entity, leveraging respective strengths to realise synergies and deliver sustainable value over the long term for shareholders.

Both parties are devoting considerable resources to progressing the Proposed Combination. However, more time and deliberation will be required to complete due diligence, reach mutual agreement on the transaction terms and finalise definitive legal documentation. Both parties are committed to continue with exclusive negotiations and work towards a definitive agreement by 30 April 2022.

Keppel also wishes to update that significant progress has been made on advancing the sale of Keppel O&M’s legacy rigs and associated receivables to a separate company (“Asset Co”) that would be majority owned by external investors. As previously announced, this Asset Co transaction and the Proposed Combination will be inter-conditional and are being pursued concurrently.

Each of Keppel and Sembcorp Marine will provide further updates in due course. In the meantime, the companies would like to emphasise that while discussions in relation to the Proposed Combination and the Asset Co transaction are ongoing, there is no guarantee that definitive agreements will be executed. Furthermore, any definitive agreements that the companies may agree upon will also be subject to conditions including relevant regulatory and shareholder approvals.

About Keppel Corporation

Keppel Corporation is one of Singapore’s flagship multinational companies with a global footprint in more than 20 countries. Keppel provides solutions for sustainable urbanisation, focusing on four key areas comprising energy & environment, urban development, connectivity and asset management. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Keppel harnesses the strengths and expertise of its business units to develop, operate and maintain real assets, which provide diverse solutions that are good for the planet, for people and for the Company.

About Sembcorp Marine

Sembcorp Marine provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has close to 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialised vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types. Sembcorp Marine’s solutions focus on the following areas: Renewables, Process, Gas, Ocean Living and Advanced Drilling Rigs. Sembcorp Marine operates shipyards and other facilities in Singapore, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Norway and Brazil.