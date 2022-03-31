2022 March 31 16:21

The Gas for Climate consortium publishes an Action Plan for efficiently implementing the REPowerEU

Today, the Gas for Climate consortium published an Action Plan to rapidly implement the targets set out in the European Commission’s REPowerEU communication, according to Fluxys's release. The paper presents immediate actions aimed at accelerated scale-up and integration of renewable gases in Europe. If implemented in full, these actions could positively impact Europe’s security of supply, speed up the implementation of climate goals and alleviate part of the energy cost pressure from households and companies.

The REPowerEU communication, building on the previously announced Fit for 55 plans by the European Commission, sets a clear direction for reaching sustainable, affordable, and secure energy supply in Europe as soon as possible. It also proposed substantial additional scale-up of both biomethane (from 3 bcm in 2020 to 35 bcm in 2030) and green hydrogen (from the original Fit for 55 target of 17.7 bcm to now 31 bcm domestic and 31 bcm from imports). It further emphasized the urgent need to facilitate cross-border infrastructure as well as storage capacities for renewable gases. Now, it will be critical that the REPowerEU plans can be swiftly implemented in full. We propose a set of concrete measures that need to be addressed with urgency:

Implement the Gas Decarbonisation Package in phases so that renewable gas supply and hydrogen infrastructure can be rapidly developed.

Anchor the 35 bcm biomethane and 31 bcm RFNBO domestic production targets in EU legislation.

Implement Union database and gas Guarantees of Origin (GO) systems with urgency to enable well-functioning EU market for renewable gases.

Mobilise sustainable feedstock supply chains to scale up biomethane production.

Make the renewable hydrogen (and its derivative fuels) production rules more flexible and update the electrolysis target in the EU Hydrogen Strategy.

Allocate and increase funds to fast-track commercialisation of renewable gas technologies.

Simplify and shorten planning and permitting procedures for renewable energy projects.

Facilitate biomethane integration into the gas grid infrastructure.

Enable rapid development of an integrated pan-European hydrogen transmission system with ENTSOG in charge of the network planning.

Ensure development and proper remuneration of underground hydrogen storage capacities.