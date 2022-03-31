2022 March 31 15:42

Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard launches diesel-electric submarine Ufa of Project 636

It is the fourth submarine in the series intended for RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet

Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) says the launching ceremony has been held for the diesel-electric submarine Ufa of Project 636.3.

The ship is almost 90%. The shipyard is about to start mooring trials of the submarine.

The contract for the Kilo-class submarine series was signed in September 2016 as part of the long-term plan of the Russian Ministry of Defense to strengthen the combat readiness of the Russian Navy and the programme for improving diesel-electric submarines. The Ufa is the fourth submarine in the series of six vessels. It was laid down in November 2019.

Submarines of the modified 636 projects feature enhanced (compared to previous projects) combat characteristics. Non-nuclear powered submarines of improved Kilo-class (NATO reporting name) or Varshavyanka class advanced project 636 feature an optimal combination of stealth capabilities and target detection range, the newest navigation system, modern automated information management system, powerful high-speed torpedo and missiles. The boats are mainly intended for anti-shipping and anti-submarine operations in relatively shallow waters. Admiralteiskie Verfi is the leader in construction of such submarines having been building them for export from 1983.

Admiralteiskie Verfi JSC (Admiralty Shipyards) is a key enterprise of shipbuilding, a centre of conventional submarine building of Russia. The shipyard is affiliated with the United Shipbuilding Corporation. A number of contracts are being successfully implemented at the shipyard for domestic and foreign customers. Two series of submarines are under construction now for RF and foreign Navies. Besides, a series of patrol icebreakers for RF Navy, a series of large shipping trawlers and a unique ice-resistant platform Severny Polyus are under construction. The Company’s staff exceeds 8,200 employees. In 2021, the shipyard celebrated its 317th anniversary.

Photos provided by press center of Admiralteiskie Verfi