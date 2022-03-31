2022 March 31 15:19

The German Shipowners’ Association demands safe passage for ships stranded in Ukraine

The German Shipowners’ Association (VDR) is calling for all the ships of the international merchant fleet that are stranded in ports on the Ukrainian coast of the Black Sea be allowed to depart in a protected manner, according to VDR's release.

Even more than a month after the beginning of Russia's special operation in Ukraine, the VDR estimates that more than 60 merchant ships from various nations – including several vessels of German shipping companies – are stranded in ports on the Ukrainian coast.

In addition, it notes that supplying the crews with provisions is becoming increasingly difficult. “We demand that the ships be allowed to sail from the ports at the earliest opportunity and without threat of attack,” said VDR President Gaby Bornheim.

Bornheim added that the VDR is therefore calling on the Russian side, in particular, to facilitate the “blue corridors” proposed by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The German Shipowners’ Association (Verband Deutscher Reeder, VDR) is responsible for representing the common business and social policy interests of German shipping companies at federal and state government level as well as in relation to European and international bodies. Founded in 1907, the VDR merged with the Association of German Coastal Shipowners in 1994. With a membership of around 200, the VDR represents the majority of Germany’s merchant fleet.