2022 March 31 14:39

Oboronlogistics obtains document confirming its compliance with ISM Code

On March 30, 2022, Oboronlogistics LLC received a document of the company's compliance with the requirements of the International Code for the Management of Safe Operation of Ships and Pollution Prevention (ISM Code), according to the company’s press release.

Oboronlogistics LLC operates various types of sea vessels with an unlimited navigation area and carries out sea transportation in the waters of the Black, Mediterranean, Baltic, White, Barents, Kara, Chukchi, Okhotsk and other seas in the interests of the Russian Ministry of Defense, as well as commercial customers. The company also has a large fleet of containers and special equipment at its disposal.

In addition, Oboronlogistika LLC performs the functions of a single operator of the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line, responsible for the operation of the unique Ambal and Baltiysk railway ferries designed to transport railway wagons, trailers, trailers and other rolling equipment.

Oboronlogistics constantly monitors the condition of its vessels, the crews follow all the proper instructions, maintain the proper operation of the vessel, comply with the rules of safe operation and prevention of environmental pollution.

A modern ballast water treatment system has been installed on the company's vessels, which reduces the risks of environmental pollution and allows not to undergo additional procedures for replacing ballast water en route.