2022 March 31 13:54

Ro-Ro vessel owned by Oboronlogistics to join Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line

Image source: Oboronlogistics

The Ro-Ro ship might start operations after 15th of April

Additional ship to join ships operating on Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line will be Ro-Ro vessel owned by Oboronlogistics, a source close the situation told IAA PortNews.



Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov earlier said that Baltiysk – Ust-Luga ferry line would be strengthened with one more ferry which is to be shifted from the Black Sea Basin.

This measure is to expand the cargo transportation capabilities amid the difficulties associated with the transit of cargo across the Baltic states. Lithuania is daily transited by some 100 Russian trains but there is a risk of transit restrictions.



Ro-Ro/Lo-Lo ship is intended for transportation of general cargo (including oversize cargo), containers (over 800 TEUs) and heavy vehicles.