2022 March 31 14:03

RINA and Fincantieri join forces in research and development

RINA, the inspection, certification and consulting engineering multinational, and Fincantieri, the world leader in the design and construction of high value-added ships and the supply of complex technological systems in different sectors, have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop synergies in the field of decarbonisation, with a focus on alternative fuels, carbon capture and renewable energies in the shipping sector, according to the company's release.

The agreement sees the involvement of the two companies in initiatives related to technology scouting, the analysis, study and simulation of new fuels and energy vectors - in particular hydrogen and ammonia - and carbon capture. The collaboration will also include Approval in Principle (AiP) activities, a risk-based approach to classification that allows new designs and concepts to be validated on the basis of safety equivalence, and the qualification of innovative projects and technologies.

In the field of renewable energy, the two companies will focus on offshore wind power plants and technological solutions for wave energy.

RINA and Fincantieri will also co-participate in EU-financed R&D projects and engage in the development of “green finance”.

Thanks to this cooperation, the two companies will complement each other's expertise in the provision of multidisciplinary engineering services, strengthening their position among the most important players in the conception of new projects and the development of cutting-edge technologies.



RINA, Italy's leading certification and engineering company, provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Certification, Real Estate and Infrastructure, Mobility and Industry sectors. With revenues of around 530 million euros by 2021, 4,400 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards.

Fincantieri is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, the only one active in all high-tech marine industry sectors. It is leader in the construction and transformation of cruise, naval and oil & gas and wind offshore vessels, as well as in the production of systems and component equipment, after-sales services and marine interiors solutions. Thanks to the expertise developed in the management of complex projects, the Group boasts first-class references in infrastructures, and is a reference player in digital technologies and cybersecurity, electronics and advanced systems.