2022 March 31 10:53

Baltiysk – Ust-Luga ferry line to be strengthened with one more ferry

The ship will be shifted from the Black Sea Basin

Baltiysk – Ust-Luga ferry line will be strengthened with one more ferry which is to be shifted from the Black Sea Basin, Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov said in his video statement on the Telegram channel.



This measure is to expand the cargo transportation capabilities.



According to Anton Alikhanov, an agreement has already been achieved with the Ministry of Transport.



“As we are informed, it will start moving here tomorrow. On April 15-16 it is to arrive here and to join the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line. So, we are not waiting for completion of the new ferry which is to start operating on the line from September but expand the capacity of the ferry service,” said the Governor.



As of today the service numbers three ferries, Ambal, Baltiysk and Marshall Rokossovsky. The newbuilding General Chernyakhovsky is to join the line in 2022. It will also be operated by Oboronlogistics LLC.

