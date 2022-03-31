2022 March 31 10:20

The container terminals of the Port of Valencia resume ordinary activity

The container terminals of the Port of Valencia resume their ordinary activity on Thursday 31 March (and until 9 April), at 6 a.m.; an announcement made as part of the Contingency Plan drawn up by the Marca de Garantía which was established last week to alleviate the effects of the congestion in the terminals of the Valencian enclosure, according to the company's release.

By terminals and Dépots, and from Monday to Friday,

– APM Terminals Valencia will attend operations of withdrawal and admission (import and export) of full and empty containers, from 6:00 to 21:00h.

– CSP Iberian Valencia Terminal has announced that between 6:00h and 8:00h it will only attend to trucks coming to collect full and empty containers, both import and export. From 8:00h until 21:00h it will attend to all types of traffic (admission and removal of full and empty containers).

– MSC Terminal Valencia will dedicate the first two hours of the day (from 6:00 to 8:00) to the removal of full and empty containers; and as CSP, it will attend to all types of traffic (admission and removal of full and empty containers) between 8:00 and 20:30.

– The Tras-Base-Soler (TBS) and Spain Container Depot (SCD) container depots will open at 8:00h and close at 18:00h (in the case of TBS) and 18:25h (in the case of SCD).

On Saturdays, the three container terminals of the Port of Valencia will handle all types of lorries – admission and removal of full and empty containers – between 8:00h and 14:00h. The depots are not scheduled to open on Saturdays.

It is important for carriers to remember that, as on previous occasions, depending on the volume of traffic that may be generated, the terminal gates will stop admitting trucks approximately 1 hour before the formal closing time so that all vehicles already inside each terminal can be loaded or unloaded.

Likewise, APM Terminals has pointed out that if necessary, the closing time will be extended until 22:00. An adjustment, of which this terminal will be informed in advance, as far in advance as possible. With the new timetables and conditions agreed by each terminal and which are attached in the link and image, the restrictions on the admission of containers that had been established since last Monday are no longer in effect.



The Contingency Plan has been drawn up within the framework of the Marca de Garantía, where more than 150 companies and institutions are represented. The Marca is a quality system of the port community where all the actors of the port system are present.