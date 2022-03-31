2022 March 31 10:09

Zero Carbon Shipping Center launches partnership to establish European Green Corridors Network

First-moving ports in Northern Europe and the Baltic Sea initiate an ambitious real climate action partnership with the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping. Together, they will build the foundation of the new European Green Corridors Network, which in its initial phase is set to establish green corridors in Northern Europe and the Baltic Sea, according to the Port of Rotterdam's release.



The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping kickstarts this ambitious initiative with the Port Authorities of Gdynia, Hamburg, Roenne, Rotterdam, and Tallinn. The project will demonstrate the early commercialization of alternative fuel supply chains and provide a roadmap to scaling the supply chains and create a blueprint for rolling out green corridors in other locations. To achieve this, a phased approach has been planned:

Pre-feasibility: Identify the potential routes, vessel types and fuels to establish high impact green corridors in the region.

Feasibility: Assess the technical, regulatory & commercial feasibility of the shortlisted routes.

Implementation: Implement the vision and establish green corridors in Northern Europe and the Baltic Sea.

Additional public and private stakeholders will be onboarded along the way, activating the full value chain needed to realize the vision. Green corridors have been recognized as a key enabler for shipping’s transition, and the consortium partners are proud to announce this initiative, which directly supports the Clydebank Declaration announced during COP-26 in Glasgow.



With 100.000 ships consuming around m300Tons fuel p.a. global shipping accounts for around 3% of global carbon emissions, a share that is likely to increase as other industries tackle climate emissions in the coming decades.

About the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping is a not-for-profit, independent research- and development center working across the energy- and shipping sectors with industry, academia, and authorities. The Center was founded in 2020 with a start-up donation of DKK 400m from the A.P. Moller Foundation. Corporate Partners to the Center include: Alfa Laval, American Bureau of Shipping, A.P. Moller - Maersk, bp, Cargill, Haldor Topsoe, MAN Energy Solutions, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Mitsui, NORDEN, NYK Line, Seaspan Corporation, Siemens Energy, Stolt Tankers, Sumitomo Corporation, Swire Group, TotalEnergies, DP World, and V.Group.