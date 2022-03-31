2022 March 31 09:35

Yara Marine to equip three Finnlines vessels with shore power solutions

Finnlines and Yara Marine Technologies have signed a contract to install Yara Marine’s shore power solution on board three vessels, according to the company's release. The turnkey solution will allow these vessels to connect to the local power grid when in port, switching to electricity rather than using auxiliary engines running on fuel. The installations, which are scheduled for completion in 2022, will help Finnlines eliminate shipboard emissions in port and thus reduce its environmental footprint.

The use of shore power by ships is particularly beneficial to portside communities, whose quality of life is impacted by concentrated emissions by numerous vessels in port, as well as the associated noise and vibrations from ship engines. Ro-ro vessels and passenger ferries are very suitable candidates for this technology due to their operational profile. As an early adopter of shore power solutions, Finnlines is following through on its commitment to meeting customer demands for more environmentally conscious services.





